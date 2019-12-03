NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As the calendar moves closer to Christmas and the new year, Luke Bryan fans have a little more to be thankful for and look forward to as the final lineup of performers for his Crash My Playa 2020 was announced recently. The sold-out destination concert event in the Riviera Cancun region of Mexico is in its sixth year and will take place Jan. 22-25. Newly announced performers include headliner Old Dominion as well as Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel and DJ Rock.
As previously announced, superstar Bryan will headline two nightly concerts, and Jason Aldean, making his debut at Playa, will headline one night. Also, Dustin Lynch returns as the only artist who has appeared during all six years of the event.
Crash My Playa 2020 will be hosted at just one resort for the first time in 2020 at the Moon Palace Cancún. From sun-up to sun-down, the resort sizzles with energy and is ranked among the best in the region on TripAdvisor. This oceanfront sanctuary offers a vibrant spectrum of magnificent rooms, all-inclusive food and drink, 24-hour concierge service, relaxing pools, on-site restaurants, and bars, as well as plenty of activities on both land and sea, including offsite adventures to Isla Mujeres, Rio Secreto and Chichen Itza.
For more information about Crash My Playa 2020, visit www.crashmyplaya.com.
The country superstar affectionately known to his adoring fans as just Luke is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a soon-to-be three-year celebrity judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and a six-time CMT Artist of the Year. Bryan has more certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 54 million tracks and 12.5 million albums with seven billion music streams and has 23 No. 1 singles, 12 of which he co-wrote. The Academy of Country Music recently honored Luke with the Album of the Decade award for his four-time Platinum-selling album “Crash My Party.” In late October Luke wrapped his “Sunset Repeat Tour” in Detroit at Ford Field, marking his 36th career headline stadium show and playing for 1 million fans in 2019.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
CID Presents is the boutique, end-to-end event production branch of CID Entertainment.
CID Presents designs, produces and operates once-in-a-lifetime music destination events for super fans. The company maintains expansive entertainment industry ties and holds expertise in luxury guest services, hospitality, concert production and promotion. CID Presents integrates concert and travel logistics into unparalleled music experiences. CID’s team of experts is made up of passionate music fans who share in a vision of producing one-of-a-kind, intimate events where everyone is a VIP and no detail is overlooked. These multisensory, creative productions include Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa; Phish: Riviera Maya; Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya, and Dead & Company Playing in the Sand. Visit www.cidpresents.com.