Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
TMZ was first to report the news.
LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37am local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a to a local hospital at 11:17am.
A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient's name.
When reached by CNN, a representative for Presley declined to comment.
Presley was most recently seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother Priscilla to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," about her late father.
In 2020, Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, Presley marked the second anniversary of Keough's death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.
Presley, who has previously been married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough, has three other children -- actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.
In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.
"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day," she wrote. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."
Presley also said in the essay that she found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy, adding that her daughters help keep her going.
"I keep going for my girls," she wrote. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."
