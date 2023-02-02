As Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters stand to inherit her estate and their grandmother is contesting the validity her late daughter's will, some close to the family say the legal dispute now in a California court reflects a Presley family history of conflict over money.

Four days after Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service, Priscilla Presley filed a petition challenging a 2016 amendment in her daughter's will. The change removed Priscilla Presley and former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replaced them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

