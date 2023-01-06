Lisa Rinna has left the building.
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is leaving the reality series after eight seasons of drama
Lisa Rinna has left the building.
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is leaving the reality series after eight seasons of drama
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, told People. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
Rinna's contract had expired at the end of last season. She joined the show in the fifth season in 2014.
Rinna, who lost her mom in November 2021, blamed her grief over the death for many of her fights with castmates.
"I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you."
Her feud with co-star Kathy Hilton resulted in a battle of words at the reunion last season. Fans of the franchise turned on Rinna, with loud boos erupting from the crowd at her when she walked on stage at BravoCon 2022.
Her most infamous onscreen fight came in 2015, when Rinna threw wine and then smashed a wine glass at then co-star Kim Richards, when Richards attempted to talk about Rinna's actor husband, Harry Hamlin.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Enter the December Free Gas Giveaway from Homerun Foods for a chance to win.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Multi family Yard Sale 127 Thistledown Dr., Leesburg. Clo…
Veterans Garage Sale, Many Treasures. Everything Must Go!…
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.