ALBANY — Typically, the weather in southwest Georgia doesn’t really cool off until close to the end of the year.
But region music fans can look forward to a “Cool Change” on Dec. 12 this year, as the Little River Band will visit Albany to entertain the community. The classic rockers are currently traveling coast to coast, making music for their decades of loyal fans. Their musical creation and performance spans more than 40 years.
Little River Band is originally from Melbourne, Australia, and their soft rock and pop music have been radio and concert staples since the mid-1970s. During the ’70s and ’80s, LRB had huge success with chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums, including worldwide hits in the ’80s that reached the Top Ten for six years in a row.
Their top hits spoke such as “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “The Other Guy,” “It’s A Long Way There,” “Man On Your Mind,” “ Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Help Is On Its Way” and “Take It Easy On Me” fed fans a steady diet of the band’s music for years.
That fan base is still loyal, making LRB’s shows sellouts nationwide.
The band’s worldwide album, CD, and digital download sales now top 30 million. And at their concerts, fans fall in love with the music all over again as they listen to the huge volume of LRB’s hits.
LRB’s classic hits are timeless and have mass appeal to fans of all ages. The late Glenn Frey of “The Eagles” is quoted as saying that The Little River Band is “the best singing band in the world.”
Be at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. to witness the band continuing its musical legacy.