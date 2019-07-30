TIFTON — Country music group Little Texas will play a concert here Sept. 19 as part of a fundraiser for the Tifton-Tift County Public Library Foundation.
The concert is being put on in partnership with the foundation and McAlpin Entertainment, a Tifton-based concert promotion company.
The foundation has awarded more than $75,000 to the library for children’s programming, summer reading programs and online initiatives.
The band was part of the Young Country movement of the early ’90s and helped to shake up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles.
Little Texas has sold 7 million albums and has been nominated for three Grammy awards. They have also been named the Vocal Group of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and received the Country Music Association Album of the Year.
Austin McAlpin, president of McAlpin Entertainment, said the concert would be a great fit for the Tifton area.
“It’s been a long time since these guys have been in the area, and they’ve produced a ton of hits over the last 30 years that every country music fan knows,” McAlpin said.
The band has had several hits, including “Some Guys Have All The Love,” “God Blessed Texas,” “What Might Have Been” and “My Love.”
McAlpin said he hoped that attendees would be able to appreciate the affordability of high-quality entertainment like Little Texas.
“At the end of the day, my goal is to provide, or in this case, help provide world-class entertainment to folks in our area at the cheapest price possible,” the promoter said.
“I want folks to leave feeling like they got every penny’s worth and wanting to come back for more. In the case of this event, people can leave knowing the money they paid for the ticket not only gave them a wonderful experience in seeing Little Texas, it went toward a wonderful cause in the foundation’s mission to help our local library.”
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com.