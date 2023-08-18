Lizzo’s dance crews express support for her amid lawsuit

Lizzo performs on stage in July.

 Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Lizzo’s dancers are expressing support for her after a lawsuit was brought against the singer by three of her former tour members.

The “Big Grrl” and “Big Boiii” dance crews shared a letter on the group’s verified Instagram, writing that they “had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” which Lizzo wrapped up this summer.

