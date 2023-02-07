ALBANY -- The Albany Area Arts Council will open its newest exhibit with an artist's reception from 6-8 p.m. Thursday featuring the works of local artist Ke’Chanbria Ball.
Ball's "Huemanize" will be on display through March 23.
Currently the visual arts teacher at Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts, Ball’s work has been exhibited virtually, locally and internationally in Georgia and China. Throughout her work, she explores themes of race, culture, and the denotations of color. Working primarily on large-scale portraiture with media of oil and acrylic paints, Ball, in a Realist style, depicts humanizing mechanisms of the African American.
Ball said she believes that humiliating imagery is used to further dehumanize races that are socially oppressed and in particular, blacks are seen as aggressors, products of poverty, and are deemed lesser and are not seen as historical and modern authorial and powerful figures. She said she believes that caricatures, like black-face, golliwangs, and other offensive stereotypical imagery, have influenced society’s dehumanizing view of black people.
“I want to break these stereotypical boundaries that restrict the growth and self-love of black people,” Ball said. “My objective is to rewrite the stories of black people through my work, which explores the complexity and duality of being a person of color, while reflecting on humanity within blackness.”
Ball’s philosophy is that through visual vocabulary, a smile is incorporated in the majority of her paintings, which is used to manifest a person in their truest and purest form. The juxtaposition of figure and background speaks to the fluidity of being black through the medium of poured paint, which depicts the different cultures that are often overlooked, by simply labeling all black people as African Americans.
“Many of my portraits are based on photographs taken of my friends, people I admire, and of other artists,” Ball said. “This connection that I have with my models is important to capturing the essence of a person. This is how I view the world and black people, and I take a softer approach to how I see black people, while still reflecting on my own experiences. I do not see us as aggressive, lazy, thugs, ugly, that society has labeled us to be, but as hue-man beings with feelings, ideas, goals and families.”
After opening night Thursday, patrons can visit the Art Gallery at Carnegie to view the exhibit Monday-Thursday each week from noon-4 p.m., with additional hours available by appointment only.


