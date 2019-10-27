ALBANY -- The Pretoria Fields Brewery hosted "Love for the Griffins" Sunday, a fundraiser for Rebekah Griffin, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Augusta to combat a cancerous tumor that is located on her femoral artery, making it inoperable.
Rebekah Griffin was first diagnosed with cancer in January of 2018. She was cleared of the disease earlier this year, but at the 14-month mark, she began to experience swelling and pain in her leg. A PET scan revealed a cancerous tumor in Rebekah's pelvic lymph nodes, pressing against a blood vessel and causing the symptoms.
Rebekah was referred to the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where doctors discovered the location of the tumor made it inoperable.
However, the Medical College of Georgia had an experimental program that's had some success in such cases in the past, and doctors there said Rebekah was a perfect candidate for the treatment. She has been going to Augusta for chemotherapy every two weeks. Doctors say when the tumor shrinks to a small enough size, it can be safely removed.
Missy Fowler Whitney and other of Rebekah Griffin's friends organized the "Love for the Griffins" fundraiser to help the family with costs of the treatments. At Sunday's event, music was provided by BoDean & the Poachers and the Evergreen Family Band. Funds were also raised through a silent auction and a raffle.