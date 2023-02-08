Valentine’s Day Open Studio, open to all ages, is 10 scheduled a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art. Participants will be able to create their own personal valentine cards at the drop-in workshop.
Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Annie Vanoteghem
ALBANY ─ You don’t have to search through racks of Valentine’s Day cards to find one with the right look that also captures what you want to say. Give a unique, personal valentine card that you can make Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art.
Create a special look and message at Valentine’s Day Open Studio, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. All art materials will be provided by the AMA. All ages are welcome and there is no cost to participate, but donations to the mission of the AMA Teen Art Board will be accepted.
"Kids can come and make special valentines to hand out to their class, for their parents and family, or their best friends,” Teen Art Board President Sophie Singleton said. “Adults can make thoughtful and fun cards for their special someone as well. We appreciate your donations to help us with our mission to make the arts more accessible to youths in mental health crisis."
The AMA Teen Art Board is a leadership program that consists of creative teenagers who want to engage with their community through art. Each summer, the AMA accepts applications from area students. Those who are selected commit to regularly attending meetings during the school year. Each member receives a complimentary AMA membership and agrees to assist in conducting special events at the museum.
The Teen Art Board began monthly Student Art Studio Saturdays in 2021 to help teens who have seen their school schedule and social lives drastically altered by the COVID pandemic cope with the big changes they face. The free monthly art sessions at the Albany Museum of Art were designed to give teens a place to create art with other teens in a safe space.
“This is our usual Saturday for Student Art Studio, but our Teen Art Board wanted to expand it this month for this special Valentine’s Open Studio,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Everything you need to create a valentine will be there, whether you want to create something sentimental for someone special or something thoughtful or funny for a friend.
“We are not charging a set fee to participate, but we are hopeful that many will support the work our young leaders are doing on behalf of other teens in our community.”
Vanoteghem said the teen leaders have been busy this school year, and that they are planning more events for the coming months.
“Our Teen Art Board is an active group,” she said. “They just had a successful Friday evening painting session. All ages came — adults, teens, and families with children — and everyone went home with an original mountain lake landscape painting. They have more programs and events planned for this spring, including 'Improv Nite,' where high school and college students can show their on-stage talents, and 'Night @ the Museum,' which will be a teen artist spotlight exhibition and auction.”
In addition to Singleton, Leeann Feng, and Reece Anne Ellion serve on the Teen Art Board’s executive committee.
Serving on the board for the 2022-23 school year are Faith Chung, Charlyn Fox, Chas Jackson, Maddi Johnson, Jovi Hall, Ava Hollowell, Clara Lee, Grace Mallow, Dontrell Martin, Brianna McCoy, Carson Sizemore, Kaitlyn Sokolowski, Victoria Villani, Mariah Whitus and Marissa Williams.
The board members attend Westover Comprehensive High School, Dougherty Comprehensive High School, Monroe Comprehensive High School, Deerfield-Windsor School, Lee County High School, Terrell County High School or Georgia Cyber Academy.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.