Valentine’s Day Open Studio, open to all ages, is 10 scheduled a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art. Participants will be able to create their own personal valentine cards at the drop-in workshop.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Annie Vanoteghem

ALBANY ─ You don’t have to search through racks of Valentine’s Day cards to find one with the right look that also captures what you want to say. Give a unique, personal valentine card that you can make Saturday at the Albany Museum of Art.

Create a special look and message at Valentine’s Day Open Studio, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. All art materials will be provided by the AMA. All ages are welcome and there is no cost to participate, but donations to the mission of the AMA Teen Art Board will be accepted.

