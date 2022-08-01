The Country Music Association and ABC have announced that Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" live from Nashville, TN. on Nov. 9.

Bryan shared the news Monday while guest hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.