NASHVILLE — As 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan gears up to hit the road for his coast-to-coast “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” in July, the rural Georgia native announced recently he is also bringing back his Farm Tour this fall. After a forced hiatus in 2020, he will detour from his headlining tour to hit the harvest fields for his 12th Farm Tour, which is set to play on six farms from Sept. 9-18. Five of these farms have never been played before. Bryan and his team will set up stages in the fields of local farmers across those states.
Tickets for Farm Tour went on sale Friday at at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.
“I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year,” Bryan said in a news release. “Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia, I know how hard farming can be, even in a good year, and how hard those families work, from sun-up to sundown. After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country. They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever.
“It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year.”
FARM TOUR 2021
9/9 — Marshall, Wisc., Statz Bros. Farm
9/10 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brown Farms
9/11 — Chillicothe, Ill., Three Sisters Park
9/16 — Kingman, Ind., Martin Farms
9/17 — Baltimore, Ohio, Miller Family Farms
9/18 — Fowlerville, Mich., Kubiak Family Farms
The tour is sponsored by Fendt, Tracker Off-Road, Farmland, American Building Components, DISH, Monster and Citi.
More than 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009. Bryan will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted.
Bryan has once again partnered with CID Entertainment and On Location to offer Harvest Time VIP Experiences throughout the 2021 Farm Tour. Packages include a general admission ticket plus parking pass, early entry to the venue, access to a VIP viewing area, private restrooms, and a limited-edition merchandise gift. To view full Farm Tour VIP Experience details, visit https://www.cidentertainment.com/events/luke-bryan-farm-tour.
