NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Since wrapping up the last 10 years as the “Most Heard Artist of the Decade,” as named by Country Aircheck, Luke Bryan now looks ahead to 2020 and announces plans for a new studio album and a 2020 tour.
Bryan will release his seventh studio album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” on April 24. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s “What Makes You Country” album, which became his third consecutive release to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and his fifth No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Luke will kick off his “Proud to Be Right Here” tour on May 28 in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center and will play nearly 40 shows before wrapping in the fall. Morgan Wallen is the special guest on the tour with openers Caylee Hammack on the first half and Runaway June the last half of the tour. Select dates will go on sale to the Nut House, Luke’s fan club, on Tuesday, and select dates will go on sale to the public Jan. 31.
“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’ (written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Jake Mitchell),” Bryan said in a news release. “From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music.
“I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from the stage and be proud of what we’ve created. And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists, too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans, and it has been so fun to watch. I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”
Fans can bundle their tour tickets with an album. Each pair of online tickets purchased for Luke’s “Proud to Be Right Here” tour includes one CD copy of “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” through Nov. 30.
“PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR”
♦ 5/28/2020 Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
♦ 5/29/2020 St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
♦ 5/30/2020 Brandon, Miss., Brandon Amphitheater
♦ 6/5/2020 Orange Beach, Ala., The Wharf Amphitheater
♦ 6/18/2020 Darien Center, N.Y., Darien Lake Amphitheater
♦ 6/19/2020 Hartford, Conn., Xfinity Theatre
♦ 6/20/2020 Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
♦ 6/25/2020 Milwaukee, Wis., Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
♦ 7/16/2020 San Diego, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
♦ 7/17/2020 Mountain View, Calif., Shoreline Amphitheatre
♦ 7/18/2020 Sacramento, Calif., Toyota Amphitheatre
♦ 7/23/2020 Bend, Ore., Les Schwab Amphitheater
♦ 7/24/2020 Bend, Ore., Les Schwab Amphitheater
♦ 7/25/2020 Portland, Ore., Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
♦ 7/30/2020 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
♦ 7/31/2020 Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank Arena
♦ 8/4/2020 New York, N.Y., Madison Square Garden
♦ 8/5/2020 Gilford, N.H., Bank of NH Pavilion
♦ 8/6/2020 Gilford, N.H., Bank of NH Pavilion
♦ 8/14/2020 Bangor, Maine, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
♦ 8/21/2020 Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
♦ 8/23/2020 Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
♦ 8/28/2020 Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
♦ 8/29/2020 Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
♦ 8/30/2020 Charleston, S.C., to be announced
♦ 9/24/2020 Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
♦ 9/25/2020 St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
♦ 9/26/2020 Green Bay, Wis., Resch Center
♦ 10/1/2020 Bossier City, La., CenturyLink Center
♦ 10/2/2020 Lafayette, La., Cajundome
♦ 10/8/2020 Fresno, Calif., Save Mart Center
♦ 10/9/2020 Los Angeles, Calif., Staples Center
♦ 10/10/2020 San Bernardino, Calif., Glen Helen Amphitheater
