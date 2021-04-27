NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Newly crowned 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, who has performed for more than 12 million fans in his past headline tours, announced recently he will launch his “Proud to Be Right Here” on July 8 in Syracuse, N.Y. Special guests are Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June, along with DJ Rock.

“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans,” Bryan said in a news release. “There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live. I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best, what we live to do.”

Ticket presales to Luke’s fan club, the Nut House, became available on Tuesday and will go on sale to the public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at www.lukebryan.com.

For more information on the fan club, visit https://nuthouse.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass.

Luke’s Proud to Be Right Here tour announcement came a day after his Crash My Playa 2022 concert vacation event set for Jan. 19-22, 2022 sold out due to record-breaking demand from returning event alumni and Bryan’s fans through pre-sale access. The sell-out is the event’s fastest in its seven-year history.

Lipton Iced Tea is the official sponsor of the Proud to Be Right Here tour. CITI is the official presale credit card and as such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

2021 PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR DATES:

July 8 Syracuse, N.Y. – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 Hershey, Pa. – Hershey-park Stadium

July 10 Boston – Xfinity Center

July 16 Hartford, Conn. – Xfinity Theatre

July 17 Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

July 18 Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 22 Cincinnati – Riverbend Music Center

July 23 Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

July 31 Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf

Aug. 5 Bangor, Maine – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 6 Gilford, N.H. – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 7 Gilford, N.H. – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 8 Philadelphia – BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 12 Columbia, Md. – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 13 Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug .14 Darien Center, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 19 St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 20 Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 Rogers, Ariz. – Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 Brandon, Miss. – Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 3 Welch, Minn. – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Sept. 23 San Diego – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept .24 Phoenix – AK-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 Bend, Ore. – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 1 Bend, Ore. – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 2 Portland, Ore. – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

♦ Oct. 8 Los Angeles – STAPLES Center

Oct. 9 Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 Sacramento, Calif. – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 Irvine, Calif. – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center

Oct. 16 San Bernardino, Calif. – Glen Helen Amphitheater

♦ indicates concerts that have been rescheduled to these dates

Dylan Scott will perform on all dates except July 8-18. Caylee Hammack will perform on all dates through Aug. 14. Runaway June will perform on all dates beginning Aug. 19. DJ Rock will perform on all dates.

