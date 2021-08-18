NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is performing for fans coast-to-coast on his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” this summer and gearing up for the next season of "American Idol," Bryan has also been busy lining up additional talent for his 12th Farm Tour taking place this September. Dylan Scott, Whitney Duncan, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will round out the concert lineups as Luke headlines each of the six concerts scheduled Sept. 9-18. Tickets for Farm Tour are on sale now at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.
Bayer will continue its partnership with Bryan to help fight hunger across the United States by using the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer to help families in need. The campaign supports Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels to show their gratitude to America’s farmers. For every share, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals.
FARM TOUR 2021
9/9 -- Marshall, Wisc., Statz Bros. Farm
9/10 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brown Farms
9/11 -- Chillicothe, Ill., Three Sisters Park
9/16 -- Kingman, Ind., Martin Farms
9/17 -- Baltimore, Ohio, Miller Family Farms
9/18 Fowlerville, Mich., Kubiak Family Farms
More than 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009. Luke will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted.
Luke has once again partnered with CID Entertainment and On Location to offer Harvest Time VIP Experiences throughout the 2021 Farm Tour. Packages include a general admission ticket plus parking pass, early entry to the venue, access to a VIP viewing area, private restrooms, and a limited-edition merchandise gift.
About Luke Bryan
Since his debut, Leesburg native Bryan has garnered 26 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million, has 15.6 billion streams worldwide, and has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out Crash My Playa destination concert events.
Luke has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music this April, and he also holds two Entertainer honors by the Country Music Association.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is the total package: a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile, and a dreamer who followed in his father’s footsteps to Nashville. The Double Platinum-certified “My Girl” became his first No. 1 at radio, followed by the Platinum/Top 5 single, “Hooked.” His "Nothing To Do Town" EP hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart, and the project’s title-track was recently certified RIAA Gold, as was his self-titled debut album.
As a young girl growing up in Scotts Hill, Tenn., Duncan developed a passion for music early on. Her love for performing at local festivals, churches, and talent shows soon blossomed into a publishing deal with Big Picture and a record deal with Capitol Records at age of 17. Finding success in songwriting, Duncan released a duet with superstar Kenny Rogers, giving way to her career as a recording artist. Her breakout single, “When I Said I Would,” released by industry-giant Warner Brothers, was named song of the week after being widely downloaded. Since then, she has racked up 20 million career streams, working with such accomplished producers as Mark Bright, and current producer Michael Carter.
With more than 80 No. 1 songs among the hit-making trio, the Peach Pickers (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip) are country music’s most sought-after writing teams. They have each captured multiple songwriting awards from ASCAP, BMI, NSAI, Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. The songwriting collaborations of the Peach Pickers have yielded dozens of No. 1 singles, including many recorded by fellow Georgian, Luke Bryan. The Peach Pickers have songwriting credits on the Bryan hits “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Play It Again,” “Rain Is a Good Thing,” and “That’s My Kind of Night.” Akins, Davidson, and Hayslip have also written hits for other artists, including “All About Tonight” (Blake Shelton); “All Over Me” (Josh Turner); “Gimme That Girl” (Joe Nichols); and “Put a Girl in It” (Brooks & Dunn), as well as songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Billy Currington, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Reba McEntire, Justin Moore, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Young.
