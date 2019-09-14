NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan claimed the No. 1 spot on both the Country Aircheck and Billboard Country Airplay charts this week with “Knockin’ Boots.” The song, written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite, becomes the 23rd career No. 1 single for Bryan.
"Huge thank you to my fans, country radio and my team for this No. 1," Bryan said in a news release. "I think this song is so fun, and I have such a blast singing it."
Bryan debuted “Knockin’ Boots” online this spring for his fans, first with an acoustic performance from his home and then premiered it for television audiences on the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7.
Luke heads back out on the “Sunset Repeat Tour” this weekend before launching into his 11th annual Farm Tour on Sept. 26. Guests this year include Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.
Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019
9/26: Marshall, Wis. Statz Bros. Farm
9/27: Richland, Mich. Stafford Farms
9/28: Pleasantville, Ohio Miller Family Farms
10/3: Louisburg, Kan. MC Farms*
10/4: Douglass, Kan. Flying B Ranch
10/5: Norman, Okla. Adkins Farm
Sunset Repeat Tour 2019
9/12: Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
9/14: Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center
10/11: Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *
10/12: Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park
10/23: Fort Wayne, Ind. Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
10/25: Detroit, Mich. Ford Field
Special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston
*Rescheduled from Aug. 18
Luke Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a two-year celebrity judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years.
Bryan has more certified digital singles than any other country artist, with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four billion music streams. Bryan has now placed 23 singles at No. 1, 12 of which he co-wrote.
In May of this year, Luke kicked off his “Sunset Repeat Tour” with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston and played for 50,000 fans on the tour's opening weekend, followed by a sold-out show in Boston’s Gillette Stadium, bringing his career headline stadium concert tally to 35.
Bryan is a native of Leesburg.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook