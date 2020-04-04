NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week with “What She Wants Tonight.” The song becomes the 24th career No. 1 single for the Leesburg native.
Bryan debuted “What She Wants Tonight,” written by Luke, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite and produced by Jeff and Jody Stevens, last fall on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“I felt the second we wrote this song it was special,” Bryan said in a news release. “I loved every aspect of it from the melody to the lyric. So fun to enjoy this one with Ross and Jon, and I’ve been wanting to have a big hit with Hillary for years. This is an uncertain time for our country, and I’m thankful to the fans who can find an escape with music. Let’s continue to look out for each other.”
“What She Wants Tonight,” Luke’s previous No. 1 single “Knockin’ Boots,” and current digital smash and fan-favorite “One Margarita” are all from Luke’s forthcoming seventh studio album “Born Here Live Here Die Here.”
Bryan has returned for the third season of ABC’s “American Idol,” along with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
In 2019, Bryan was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party” and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, the singer/songwriter has released 24 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Bryan has also tallied seven billion streams, 12 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA Gold-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
