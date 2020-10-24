NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four-time Entertainer of the Year and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan delivered a new single to country radio, “Down To One,” from his sixth consecutive No. 1-debuting album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here.”
“Down To One” is the follow-up to the album’s three previous No. 1 singles: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.” The latter was Luke’s 25th career No. 1 single and has more than 210 million streams. The song’s video has more than 22 million views on YouTube and garnered Luke a CMT Music Awards nomination in the Male Video of the Year category.
“This is one that keeps coming up as a favorite from so many fans since I released this album,” Bryan said. “From the first time I heard this song, I could not get it out of my head. The melody just roped me in. (I’m) excited to officially have it as my next single.”
“Down To One,” written by Albany’s Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman, is the 10th track off the “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album that critics have called “an artistic statement” and “continues the sly expansion of country music that Bryan helped set into motion nearly a decade ago.”
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” Track Listing1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)
