NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan recently premiered his brand-new song across all digital platforms, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand.” The song was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem and Geoff Warburton, and was produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens.
“But I Got A Beer In My Hand” started impacting country radio on Monday and is from Bryan’s highly anticipated forthcoming album.
The Leesburg native will perform “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” on the May 21 season finale of “American Idol” as he, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie wrap up their sixth season as judges on television’s original singing competition. The live, coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale will be broadcast 8-11 p.m. on ABC.
“I knew I wanted a fun up-tempo song everyone could enjoy this summer,” Bryan said of the new single. “I can’t wait to start doing it live. It’s gonna be a blast.”
This song comes on the heels of the entertainer’s 30th No. 1 single, “Country On,” which closed out the 2022 charts as the final No. 1 of the year. During his career, Bryan has spent 56 total weeks at the top of the country radio charts, sold more than 15 million albums, garnered 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist of all time with 81.5 million.
Bryan’s 2023 will continue with major touring plans beginning with the launch of his “Country On Tour,” running June 15-Oct. 28; Farm Tour 2023, set for Sept. 14-23, and his Resorts World in Las Vegas dates Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9.
The country music superstar and television personality has released 30 No. 1 hits and garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions of fans, including 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out “Crash My Playa” destination concert events.
Bryan has won more than 50 major music awards, including his five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party,” seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards — as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.
Check out more about Bryan on his website, LukeBryan.com, and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.