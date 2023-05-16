bryan.jpg

 Special Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan recently premiered his brand-new song across all digital platforms, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand.” The song was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem and Geoff Warburton, and was produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens.

“But I Got A Beer In My Hand” started impacting country radio on Monday and is from Bryan’s highly anticipated forthcoming album.

