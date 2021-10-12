Five-Time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is releasing a sixth single from his "Born Here Live Here Die Here" album. “Up,” written by Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips and Bobby Pinson, hit country radio on Monday.
“‘Up’ is a song that just checks all the boxes for a country song to me,” Bryan said in a news release. “It talks about what I love and what’s dear to me. About my home and my faith. Add to that the fact that the songwriters used just a simple word as ‘up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.”
All five previously released singles from "Born Here" have reached No. 1: “Waves,” “Down to One,” One Margarita,” “Knockin’ Boots,” and “What She Wants Tonight.”
This marks the second time Bryan has released six singles deep off one album. His 2015 "Kill The Lights" record contains six consecutive No. 1 singles: “Kick The Dust Up,” “Strip It Down,” “Home Alone Tonight,” “Huntin’ Fishin’ & Lovin Everyday,” “Move,” and “Fast.”
"Born Here Live Here Die Here" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart last summer, making it the singer’s sixth consecutive appearance in the top position at the time of release. The album became his 11th top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200 since his first appearance with 2009’s "Doin' My Thing."
Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 27 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million, has 15.6 billion streams worldwide, and has sold nearly 13 million albums.
Airing now, fans can see Bryan’s original five-part docuseries "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary," on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. It features a new song he co-wrote with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne, “Songs You Never Heard,” in honor of his late brother Chris, who was always Bryan’s biggest supporter of chasing his musical dreams.
