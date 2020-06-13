NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan delivered a new digital song and video for his fans this week, “Build Me A Daddy,” from his forth-coming seventh studio album, "Born Here Live Here Die Here," out Aug. 7.
The song was written by Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler and is one of 10 tracks off the new record. The video, shot by Michael Monaco, was filmed earlier this year south of Nashville. “Build Me A Daddy” is available now across all digital platforms and streaming services.
On Thursday, Brian is set to perform “Build Me A Daddy” on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
The country superstar's "Born Here Live Here Die Here" album already includes two No. 1 hits “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight” plus his current smash single “One Margarita.” This song has become one of the biggest hits of the summer, racing Luke toward his 30th top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Dating back to his first week in the upper tier (Sept. 8, 2007), Luke has the most such hits. “One Margarita” is the No. 1 most downloaded country song two weeks running. To date, the three songs have amassed nearly 600 million on-demand streams.
"Born Here Live Here Die Here" Track listing:
1. "Knockin' Boots" (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. "What She Wants Tonight" (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. "Born Here Live Here Die Here" (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. "One Margarita" (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. "Too Drunk To Drive" (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. "Build Me A Daddy" (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. "Little Less Broken" (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. "For A Boat" (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. "Where Are We Goin'" (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. "Down To One" (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)
In 2019, Luke was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for "Crash My Party" and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 24 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Luke has also tallied nearly 13 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
