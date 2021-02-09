NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four-time Entertainer of the Year and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is set to release a deluxe version of his No. 1, RIAA gold-certified album “Born Here Live Here Die Here” on April 9, adding six new songs to the album’s original 10 tracks.
The singer/songwriter broke the news of the deluxe album to his fans live on Facebook and played a few of the songs from the album, including two of the new tunes: “Country Does” and “Waves.” Bryan also talked to People Magazine about his excitement for the new music and the upcoming “American Idol” season premiering Feb. 14 on ABC.
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” (Deluxe Edition) is available now for pre-order, and limited edition T-shirt and box sets are also available for pre-order.
“We all know 2020 was hard on all levels for many,” Bryan said in a news release. “Things were put on hold in the entertainment business, but it did allow more time to make music, and I’m excited to share these six new songs.”
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” was originally set for release last April, but due to the pandemic the project was moved to August and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, making it Luke’s sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album became his eleventh top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200 since his first appearance with 2009’s “Doin’ My Thing.”
The album contains current smash single “Down To One” as well as three No. 1 hits so far: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita,” which landed as Luke’s 25th career No. 1 single and has more than 270 million streams. The “One Margarita” video has more than 30 million views on YouTube to date.
BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition)
1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)
2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)
3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)
4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)
6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)
7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)
8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)
9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)
10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)
NEW TRACKS
11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)
12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)
13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)
14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)
15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)
16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)
Next Monday, Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will appear together on “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly & Ryan” and on “The View” Feb. 12 to talk about the premiere of the fourth season of “American Idol” on ABC.
The superstar Leesburg native wrapped 2020 as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine No. 1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade.
Since his debut in 2009, Bryan has garnered 25 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. He has also tallied 14.6 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four platinum albums, two 4x-platinum albums, seven RIAA gold-certified albums, 22 platinum singles and 12 multi-platinum singles.
Fans can visit www.LukeBryan.com
