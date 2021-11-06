NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Five-time Entertainer of the Year and 2021 host of the “55th Annual CMA Awards” Luke Bryan wrapped his 2021 “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” after playing a rescheduled date due to Hurricane Ida striking the coast of Mississippi back in August. The country superstar was the first major country artist to hit the road in 2021 after a forced 15-month hiatus shut down the concert industry due to the pandemic. Tour guests included Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June and DJ Rock.
Bryan played 35 shows since launching the tour in July selling out multiple cities, including shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Always enjoying playing at home, Luke exclaimed to the crowd in Nashville, “This has been one of the favorite nights of my life!” That show also marked the fifth consecutive time Luke sold out Bridgestone with back-to-back dates in the Arena in both 2013 and 2017.
Media lauded Bryan’s performances all summer and fall:
“Bryan remains an imminently affable presence on stage prowess as a performer.” — Charlotte Observer
“Luke Bryan cements his Entertainer of the Year status with sold-out Bridgestone Arena concert. ‘ — Sounds Like Nashville
“The electrifying 20-song concert included some of Bryan’s biggest hits.” — Music Mayhem Magazine
“Great concert that set the bar high for the rest of the concert season. — nysmusic.com
“Some of his best moments are connecting with the crowd between songs. He chatted about how it always seems to rain when he comes to Hershey (as it did just before the show) and how he realized how lucky he is to do what he does. I’ve seen Luke dozens of times, and he’s always a true entertainer, but you could tell he was extra pumped to be on a stage performing again. It truly was a great night.” — WGTY PD/morning host Scott Donato
“Armed with a lengthy arsenal of hits, his enduring everyman charm and more energy than the Energizer Bunny, it’s a sure bet Bryan’s tour will continue to be one of the hottest tickets this concert season. He promises a party and you can tell it brings Bryan great deal of joy to deliver on that promise.” — Newsbreak
“Headliner Luke Bryan proved that he is still the reigning king of the modern country genre.” — Digital Journal
“It is a moving and quite telling testament to Bryan’s ability to unite a mass of strangers through the beauty of his music. The country music artist backs up his title as the “King of Country Music” when he put on a performance of a lifetime. It was a symbol of the significance live music has on uniting people, especially after a year of isolation. — Tribune Journal
Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 27 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million, has 15.6 billion streams worldwide, and has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out “Crash My Playa” destination concert events. Bryan has won more than 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music this past April. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party,” seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards, as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters this past February.
Bryan is set to return as a celebrity judge for a fifth season, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC’s “American Idol” in 2022. Airing now, fans can see Bryan’s original five-part docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Bryan on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
