NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music superstar and four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan debuted his seventh studio album “Born Here Live Here Die Here” at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week, making it his sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album also becomes Luke’s 11th Top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200, since his first appearance with 2009’s “Doin’ My Thing.”
“This album has been in the works for a long time,” Bryan said. “I’m grateful to my fans for waiting for it, for radio playing the songs that allowed me to debut a new album with three No. 1 hits and to my entire team for hanging in there and staying just as enthusiastic about this music as me.”
Variety wrote of the album, “Bryan, his producers and the songwriters have the creation of earworms down to a science. ... It’s also Bryan’s musical vision at its best — using specific details to evoke a cherished way of life.”
“The title of Luke Bryan’s new album, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here,’ nods to the humble pleasures of a quiet life, the type of small-town experiences that the country superstar has made his songwriting bedrock, even as he’s played stadiums across the United States,” claimed Billboard Magazine. Also sharing the album’s release after being delayed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, “thankfully returned to beam us back into a simple, straightforward lifestyle.”
The Los Angeles Times said, “The album also continues the sly expansion of country music that Bryan helped set into motion nearly a decade ago.”
To promote the debut of the album, Bryan made TV appearances on “Today” (for performances of “One Margarita,” “Build Me a Daddy” and “Knockin’ Boots”); “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (performance and interview); “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” currently contains three back-to-back #1 singles: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.” The trio of hits gave Bryan his 25th career No. 1 single. “One Margarita” has more than 100 million streams, and the song’s video has more than 15 million views on You Tube.
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” Track Listing
1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson).
2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite).
3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson).
4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson).
5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney).
6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler).
7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers).
8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker).
9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb).
10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman).
In 2019, Luke was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party” and wrapped the last 10 years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 25 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Luke has also tallied nearly 13 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.