NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After six consecutive sold-out events, four-time Entertainer of the Year and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, along with CID Presents and On Location, is announcing the return of "Crash My Playa," the entertainer's annual concert vacation.
The event -- hosted Jan. 19-22, 2022 at the spectacular Moon Palace Cancún -- will feature four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach, complete with two headlining performances by Luke and the return of his good friend, superstar Jason Aldean. One additional headliner, as well as a full lineup of artists, pool parties, activities and local adventures will be announced soon.
The announcement comes on the heels of a year without touring due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time in seven years the Crash My Playa event had to pause from taking place in 2021.
“I have been so ready to tell you that Playa is back for 2022,” Bryan said. “This is one of my favorite events we get to do, and it’s because all of you keep showing up and making it so much fun. Jason and I had a blast in 2020, so it didn’t take me long to talk him into coming back.”
All-inclusive Crash My Playa 2022 packages will go on sale to the public on Friday at 1 p.m. at www.crashmyplaya.com. Previous Crash My Playa guests will be invited to return to the beach via the alumni pre-sale, which begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. Members of the superstars' fan clubs will have access to pre-sale packages on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Moon Palace Cancún will once again provide guests with a wide range of luxury accommodations just steps from CID Presents’ state of the art concert venue. CID Presents will closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and The World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests.
For more information about Crash My Playa 2022, including how to book all-inclusive packages as well as health and safety precautions and payment plan details, visit www.crashmyplaya.com.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Bryan on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook. For more information on Jason Aldean, visit www.JasonAldean.com.
