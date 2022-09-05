Luke Combs refunded a concert over the weekend because his voice wasn't up to par

Country singer Luke Combs, pictured here performing in Nashville on June 11, refunded his concert over the weekend because his voice wasn't up to par.

 Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA/Reuters

Luke Combs may be one of the most generous stars in country music.

Video shared on social media featured Combs interrupting a concert over the weekend in Bangor, Maine, when he spotted a sign from some young fans saying they had stacked firewood to earn money to buy tickets to the show. One of the fans said he was celebrating his 12th birthday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.