Fishbrain (www.fishbrain.com), the world’s most popular fishing app, asked its community of 8 million U.S. users which songs and artists they played most regularly when fishing and which songs brought them the most success.
Among the top songs are classics by artists from Leesburg (Luke Bryan) and Dawson (Otis Redding).
The 5 most popular songs to fish to are:
1. “I’m Gonna Miss Her” by Brad Paisley
2. “Fishin’ In The Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
3. “Huntin, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan
4. “(Sitting on) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding
5. “Buy Me a Boat” by Chris Janson
