The sad truth about "Luther" is that after a splendid debut, the BBC America series grew progressively worse and concocted even as Idris Elba's star capital steadily rose. After five widely spaced seasons over a decade, tortured detective John Luther is back in "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a dark and uninspired encore with shades of "Seven," blown up into movie form by Netflix.

While "Luther" began as an engrossing cat-and-mouse game between the astute detective and the psychopathic Alice (as brilliantly played by Ruth Wilson), subsequent seasons gave way to a familiar serial-killer-of-the-year format, featuring bad guys so twisted and evil that Luther seemed justified in doing pretty much anything -- including breaking the rules and law -- to stop them.

Tags