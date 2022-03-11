ALBANY -- What Ford is to Chevrolet, what Dodge is to Chrysler, what corn flakes are to Post Toasties, what the clear blue sky is to the deep blue sea, what Hank Williams is to Neil Armstrong. Can you doubt we were made for each other? Here I Am – Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group gave Albany fans a Texas-sized taste of this Lone Star native’s remarkable performance that spans more than 40 years Thursday night at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. When it comes to a wide range of musical styles, this Texan’s definitely one who feels very much at “home on the range.”
When we say wide range, we aren’t kidding. Critics and music lovers alike have tried to pigeonhole Lovett over his career, but the singer's eclectic style constantly befuddles them. Even Wikipedia can’t nail it down, listing Texas country, Americana, outlaw country, bluegrass, western swing, country folk, country pop, country rock, rock & roll, rockabilly and jazz under their genre category.
Close, maybe, but no cigar. Add to that mix a touch of gospel, blues, boogie woogie and barroom honky-tonk, laced with the soul of a poet and storyteller, then you’ve got the blend just about right. It’s a sublime concoction that’s uniquely Lyle Lovett, and what he served up at the Albany Municipal Auditorium didn’t disappoint.
Excitement was in the air. The Albany show came during the second of a 10-week tour across the Southeast, his first live appearances in two years since the pandemic began. Before the performance, Amy Stokes, a “recently returned transplant,” who moved back to Albany from Washington state last year, boasted that she’d already been to six Lovett concerts in the past – five in Seattle and one in Atlanta.
Scott and Celia Taylor, also of Albany, brought along friends who’d be hearing Lovett for the first time. Scott’s been a fan for more than 20 years. His favorites are “Front Porch” and “If I Had a Boat.”
“Lyle’s lyrics are so personal,” Taylor said. “Seems like he’s talking about your life.”
At home with a slide guitar and fiddle-player, as well as The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Lovett departs from his Large Band to the more intimate Acoustic Group on this tour. Dressed in black suits and ties, they kick off the two-hour-plus performance with a standup bass solo by Viktor Krauss, introing “Babes in the Woods.” As Lovett steps into the spotlight, fiddle-player/violinist Luke Bulla, lead guitarist Jeff White and dobro player Josh Swift go into sweet ambrosia action.
Lovett sails through 25 songs in all, pausing occasionally to set up one of them or banter with an audience clearly connected on a personal level with the artist. Each of the musicians had moments to demonstrate their amazing talents. Bulla even sang solo and played a fine old fiddle tune, “Temperance Reel,” that he, J.R. Stuart and Guy Clark had co-written the lyrics to.
In one of his wandering tales between songs, Lovett told of his roots. “My great, great grandfather, William Lovett, moved from Laurens County, Georgia, to Texas back in 1850," he said. "Every time I’m in the State, I look for someone that looks like me (hearty laughter from the crowd). Haven’t found him yet.”
Lovett later mentioned that he was 64 years old. In an apparent reference to his age, an interviewer recently asked how he’d like to be remembered. Lovett considered the question perhaps a bit premature. His response? “I want them to say he was really old.”
The group finished their set with a rousing rendition of “Church,” one of the crowd’s favorites. It’s about a preacher who kept preaching and a hungry congregation wishing to find a respectful way to convince him to close with a prayer, “To the Lord, let praises be. It’s time for dinner now, let’s go eat. We’ve got some beans and some good cornbread, so listen to what the preacher said.”
After a standing ovation, Lovett and his band returned to sing one more song, “North Dakota.” As a smiling crowd filed out of the auditorium, I briefly spoke with the newly initiated couple that came to the concert with Scott Taylor and his wife. By their response, it’s safe to say Lovett has a few new fans.
Lyle Lovett Concert Setlist
1. Babes in the Woods
2. She’s Already Made Up Her Mind
3. Instrumental
4. Here I Am
5. Once Is Enough
6. Head Over Heels
7. Pants Is Overrated
8. Cowboy Man
9. Cute as a Bug
10. Queen of Know
11. Give Back My Heart
12. God Will
13-15. Texas Trilogy: Train Ride
16. I’ve Been to Memphis
17. Instrumental
18. Temperance Reel – Luke Bulla
19. Anyhow, I Love You (Cover of a Guy Clark song)
20. Twelfth of June
21. If I Had a Boat
22. She’s No Lady
23. That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas)
24. Church
Encore
25. North Dakota
