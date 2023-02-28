"M*A*S*H" ran for 11 seasons, even though the Korean War, during which the CBS series was set, lasted three years. When the show finally signed off 40 years ago -- with a special 2.5-hour episode titled "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen" -- it set a ratings record that will never be equaled, and indeed, has become virtually impossible in the fragmented media market that exists today.

Broadcast during the period when there were still just three major networks (Fox didn't sign on until 1986) and cable was in its infancy, the "M*A*S*H" finale drew 106 million viewers, still a record for any episodic series.

