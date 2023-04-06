Mick Mars, guitarist for the 1980's heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the band that he was a part of for four decades.

Mars is requesting that seven corporate entities associated with Mötley Crüe hand over records related to their business dealings following a 2022 dispute stemming from Mars notifying the band that he'd be retiring from touring due to a medical condition. Mars claims the band subsequently attempted to oust him altogether and diminish future earnings he claims he's entitled to, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags