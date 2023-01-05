Technology run amok and killer dolls (from "The Twilight Zone's" Talking Tina to Chucky) are hardly new ideas, but "M3GAN" nevertheless finds a way to smartly add to the genre, with a crisp and funny horror tale made tastier because it's set about 10 minutes in the future. For parents concerned about kids glued to screens, the prospect of a murderous android companion sounds like there but for the grace of Hasbro go I.

Produced by horror factory Blumhouse and "The Conjuring's" James Wan (who shares story credit with screenwriter Akela Cooper), the film stars Allison Williams as the equivalent of a well-intentioned mad scientist whose best-laid plans go horrifically wrong.

