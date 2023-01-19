There is no shortage of robot uprising fiction in the Western canon (see: the works of Ray Bradbury and Philip K. Dick; classics like "The Terminator"; family-friendly spins like "The Mitchells vs. the Machines"). It's a conceit that preys on one of mankind's great fears, that robots will replace us.

But there's just something about M3GAN that makes for an ideal monster and the film in which she stars a particularly chilling cautionary tale. (And a popular one at that -- "M3GAN" has already made over $91 million globally with a sequel on the way.)

