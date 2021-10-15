Mac Miller's 'Faces' mix tape hits streaming services By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 15, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Some old Mac Miller music is new again.The 2014 mix tape "Faces" from the rapper, who died from an accidental overdose in 2018 at the age of 26, has hit streaming services for the first time.Containing 25 tracks, it includes collaborations with several fellow artists including Rick Ross, Schoolboy Q and Vince Staples."Faces" was the followup to Miller's 2013 sophomore album "Watching Movies With the Sound Off." In a short about the making of the mix tape posted on YouTube, Miller says "Music is the most important thing in my life.""As long as that is the fundamental foundation and my philosophy with every single thing I do... I don't think we're going to lose," he said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Broadcasting Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Internet And Www Internet Broadcasting Mac Miller Media Industry Streaming Media Technology Faces Miller Tape Music Watching Movies With The Sound Off Rapper Mix Collaboration More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘Home Sweet Home’ EP Ava DuVernay on Celebrating ‘the Differences’ of Families Kate Hahn, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Baker’s Dozen’ Hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley & Bill Yosses Go Inside Their Sweet Hulu Series Scott Fishman, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Apple Releases First Trailer For Kevin Durant Inspired Basketball Drama ‘Swagger’ (VIDEO) Martin Holmes, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Roush Review: A Family at War as ‘Succession’ Finally Returns Matt Roush, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Jimmy Lee Hayes Oct 13, 2021 Mr. Jimmy Lee "Bojangles" Hayes, 70 of Leesburg, GA, died Tues… Dorothy Ellen Shamanski Oct 13, 2021 Dorothy Ellen (Miller) Shamanski, 81, of Fayetteville, Georgia… Robert Lenton, Jr. Oct 11, 2021 Robert Lenton, Jr., 75, of Albany passed away Wednesday, Oct. … » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Travel Georgia +73 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of a series exploring the beauty of Southwest Georgia. Click for more. +71 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia Take a photo tour with the Albany Herald staff of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +70 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Terrell County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sasser and Dawson in Terrell County, Georgia with the staff of the Albany Herald. Click for more. +62 PHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia with the Albany Herald staff. Click for more. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News ‘Home Sweet Home’ EP Ava DuVernay on Celebrating ‘the Differences’ of Families Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to Parkland shooting charges, his lawyer says TV OT: Joe Goldberg v. Dexter Morgan: Sizing up TV's serial killer kings. Plus, a critic's conundrum Learn to let go of sleep battles with your teen » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage YARD SALE Sat. 7am-1pm at 2307 Harbersham Rd., Albany. Nic-Nacs YARD SALE Sat. 7am-1pm at 2307 Harbersham Rd., Albany. Ni… Garage HUGE SALE!! Over 50% going to Samaritan's Purse Shoebox Mission. HUGE SALE!! Over 50% going to Samaritan's Purse Shoebox M… Garage VIOLET HEWETT LIVING ESTATE SALE VIOLET HEWETT LIVING ESTATE SALE 138 Newman Dr. SE, Dawso… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBusiness group looking into purchase of Albany MallUS task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or strokeGwinnett school ranked Georgia's best18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms chargesThousands turn out for Albany State University homecoming paradeTwo postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also deadGeorgia high school students claim they were suspended for planning protest of Rebel flagAlbany boxer Haven Brady Jr. set to make state debut as professionalUS Border Patrol found two young sisters wandering alone near the Arizona borderAlbany State coasts by Edward Waters for Homecoming win Images Videos CollectionsAlbany State University Homecoming Parade PhotosON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features pool, pond with private dockPHOTOS: Albany State football defeats Edward Waters on HomecomingEasy On Me! The essential Adele playlistPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor at Strong Rock Christian FootballPHOTOS (GALLERY 3 of 3): A large crowd gathered in Tifton at Fulwood Park Saturday for the Rhythm & Ribs Festival.The cost of gasoline the year you started drivingPHOTOS: Sherwood Christian vs. Our Lady of Mercy FootballPHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win Game 4 over Brewers, return to NLCSPHOTOS: Artesian City Car Club Car and Truck Show (Gallery 1 of 2) Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation tara0406 said: A weird and wonderful man. I'll never forget Uncle Spike! It's a sad day. View more Miss Daisy said: Social Security was not created to be a senior's only means of retirement sustenance. It was created to be a supplement only. But like some ma… View more kathy pate said: Is it possible to have mowers pick up large particles of trash prior to mowing them into thousands of pieces? Gladly picking up trash but it i… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.