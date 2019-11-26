NEW YORK — A tradition almost as big as a Thanksgiving turkey dinner is family members gathering to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
If projected high winds do not lead parade officials to exclude the trademark Macy’s balloons, the 93rd annual parade will launch at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with one of its traditional giant balloon characters getting an out-of-this-world makeover. Peanuts character Snoopy will debut in his astronaut gear.
Also, an old favorite will return to celebrate his 75th birthday with Smokey Bear floating high above Manhattan once again.
“Spectacle is synonymous with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and each year we aim to create an even bigger one than the last, with incredible must-see entertainment for millions of spectators nationwide,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said.
While the Christmas season has overtaken the Thanksgiving celebration earlier and earlier into the fall, for many the Macy’s parade, with Santa Claus arriving at the end, launches the holiday season.
For the 93rd edition, the lineup will feature 16 giant character balloons; 40 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns, and 11 marching bands.
With more than 8,000 volunteers entertaining as clowns, guiding the flight of the larger-than-life character balloons, waving from decorated floats, marching in bands and entertaining as performance groups, the parade is packed with more than 3.5 million spectators watching live in New York City while another 50 million-plus viewers watch the three-hour spectacle on television.
“Featuring an amazing lineup of high-flying character balloons, jaw-dropping animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, artists covering a variety of musical genres, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, we are ‘Parade Ready’ and can’t wait to take to the streets of New York City to once again herald the arrival of the holiday season,” Tercero said.
Some of the nation’s top marching bands — including one from Georgia — will bring the sounds that will get viewers in the holiday spirit. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School’s Kings of Halftime from Lithonia will join 10 other bands from across the nation. Under the direction of Ennis C. Harvey, the 114-member band will perform a “Before I Let Go” medley.
Joining Astronaut Snoopy and Smokey Bear as new giant helium balloons will be Green Eggs and Ham by Netflix, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon. They’ll be joined by another dozen characters, each controlled by an average of 90 handlers on the ground. The big balloons have been part of the parade since its third year, 1927.
Over time, the inflatables have morphed from air-filled characters carried on sticks to high-flying giants, balloonheads and even hybrid inflatables with vehicles inside (balloonicles) or tandem tricycles (trycaloons).
In 2005, the parade began to feature what has become a collection of high-flying artwork created in collaboration with renowned contemporary artists. The special series, titled Macy’s Blue Sky Gallery, has featured some of the art world’s finest creators.
This year, for the eighth edition of the series, the world’s most renowned female contemporary artist will take her iconic art to new heights. Yayoi Kusama joins the Macy’s Parade with her Love Flies Up to the Sky balloon.
The design was developed by the artist from face motifs that appear in her “My Eternal Soul” series of paintings — a body of work she began in 2009. Vibrant and animated, the paintings embody Kusama’s innovative exploration of form and revolve around a tension between abstraction and figuration. The artist’s signature dots — which recur throughout her practice — are also featured prominently in the Macy’s Parade balloon design.
Returning giant balloon characters include Diary of A Wimpy Kid; Sinclair Oil’s Dino; The Elf on the Shelf; Goku; Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch; Jett; Olaf from “Frozen”; Chase from PAW Patrol; Pikachu; the Pillsbury Doughboy; The Red Mighty Morphing Power Ranger; Ronald McDonald, and Trolls. Completing the inflatable lineup is the famed Aflac Duck, Sinclair Oil’s Baby Dinos, the Go Bowling balloonicles and The Nutcracker.
On the ground, there will be 25 floats ahead of Santa this year, including five news ones — Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You!, The Brick-changer by The Lego Group, Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Rexy in the City by COACH, and Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life.
Conceived and crafted by Macy’s Parade Studio – a design and production facility that includes carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators, sculptors, metal fabricators, scenic and costume designers – this year’s lineup of floats will again glide down Manhattan. Remarkably, while they float along the parade as high as three stories tall and cover several lanes of traffic with their wide stages, each is engineered to collapse to no more than 12.5 feet tall and 8 feet wide so it can travel safely from the studio in New Jersey to the Manhattan starting line via the Lincoln Tunnel on Thanksgiving eve.
The returning float roster and its scheduled performers and special stars include:
♦ 1-2-3 Sesame Street with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street;
♦ Big City Cheer! by Spirit of America Productions with Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin;
♦ Central Park, with Lea Michele;
♦ Christmas Cheer is Near by The Elf on the Shelf;
♦ Cornucopia;
♦ Deck the Halls with Idina Menzel;
♦ Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop;
♦ Fantasy Chocolate Factory with Natasha Bedingfield;
♦ Harvest in the Valley with Chris Janson;
♦ Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel with Chicago;
♦ Mount Rushmore’s American Pride with Chris Young;
♦ The NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom with the Black Eyed Peas and NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk;’
♦ Parade Day Mischief with Ozuna;
♦ Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Ciara;
♦ Shimmer and Shine by Nickelodeon with Debbie Gibson;
♦ Snoopy’s Doghouse with Charlie Brown and former NASA Astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi;
♦ Splashing Safari Adventure with TLC;
♦ Tom Turkey;
♦ Universal Playground with That Girl Lay Lay.
Returning for a third year is Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree, which features the voices of more than 100 members from Macy’s and Delta Air Lines. They’ll perform an original song to celebrate the start of the holiday season.
And, of course, there will be an appearance by Santa, who has closed every Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade except one. In the Great Depression year of 1933, the Jolly Ol’ Elf opened the parade.
Joining the MLK High band from Lithonia will be the Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band of St. Petersburg, Fla.; the Blue Springs High School Golden Regiment of Blue Springs, Mo.; Catalina Foothills Falcon Band of Tucson, Ariz.; Franklin Regional Panther Band of Murrysville, Pa.; Macy’s Great American Marching Band; Madison Central High School Band of Richmond, Ky.; Morgan State University’s The Magnificent Marching Machine of Baltimore; the NYPD Marching Band; the Ronald Reagan High School Marching Band of San Antonio, Texas, and Western Carolina University’s Pride of the Mountains Marching Band of Cullowhee, N.C.
Also entertaining the crowds will be the parade’s signature performance groups. Joining the lineup this year are the teen dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance Stars and Spirit of America Cheer. These groups together feature more than 1,200 of the best performers recruited from hometowns nationwide.
Adding some wacky 1980s style dancing will be the hilarious 610 Stompers from New Orleans, La., with modern dance talent showcased by The Alvin Ailey School, New York, and the tap dance theatrics of children from The Nice List, also from New York.
Rounding out the performance groups will be Gamma Phi Circus of Normal, Ill.; Manhattan Youth Ballet of New York; the dance stars of the National Dance Institute of New York, and the Young People’s Chorus of NYC from New York.
The parade will be broadcast on NBC, hosted by the Today Show trio of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, who will mark his 25th year hosting the event. TV coverage is 9 a.m. to noon.
For the fourth year, Macy’s, NBCUniversal and Verizon will give viewers a second-screen experience of the parade with a 360-degree livestream on Verizon’s YouTube page. The stream will go live at 8:30 a.m. at www.youtube.com/verizon and will run through noon.