MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE BY THE NUMBERS

Here are some fun facts about the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

— 3 hours: Length of time of the parade (9 a.m.-noon)

— 2.5 miles: Length of the route, from 77th Street and Central Park West south to Herald Square on 34th Street

— 1924: Year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was established

— 1942-44: The three years the parade was canceled because of World War II

— 3.5 million: Number of parade route spectators

— 8,000: Parade participants

— 16: Number of giant character helium balloons

— 40: Number of novelty, heritage, specialty balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons

— 62 feet: Height of tallest balloon, Diary of A Wimpy Kid

— 77 feet: Length of longest balloon, Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger

— 39 feet: Width of widest balloon, Jett by Super Wings

— 1,600: Number of balloon handlers

— 26: Number of floats

— 60 feet long and 3.5 stories tall: Length and height of largest float, Santa’s Sleigh

— 400: Number of float escorts

— 50 million: Number of TV viewers who watch the parade

— 66: Number of years NBC has broadcast the event

— 11: Number of marching bands

— 2,793: Number of marching band members

— 10: Number of performance groups

— 1957: First year the Radio City Rockettes performed in the parade

— 4: Number of Broadway musicals showcased this year

— 100: Number of Macy’s choral singers

— 1,000: Number of parade clowns

— 22: Number of clown stilt walker units

— 1933: Only year Santa opened parade instead of closing it.

