MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE BY THE NUMBERS
Here are some fun facts about the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:
— 3 hours: Length of time of the parade (9 a.m.-noon)
— 2.5 miles: Length of the route, from 77th Street and Central Park West south to Herald Square on 34th Street
— 1924: Year the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was established
— 1942-44: The three years the parade was canceled because of World War II
— 3.5 million: Number of parade route spectators
— 8,000: Parade participants
— 16: Number of giant character helium balloons
— 40: Number of novelty, heritage, specialty balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons
— 62 feet: Height of tallest balloon, Diary of A Wimpy Kid
— 77 feet: Length of longest balloon, Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger
— 39 feet: Width of widest balloon, Jett by Super Wings
— 1,600: Number of balloon handlers
— 26: Number of floats
— 60 feet long and 3.5 stories tall: Length and height of largest float, Santa’s Sleigh
— 400: Number of float escorts
— 50 million: Number of TV viewers who watch the parade
— 66: Number of years NBC has broadcast the event
— 11: Number of marching bands
— 2,793: Number of marching band members
— 10: Number of performance groups
— 1957: First year the Radio City Rockettes performed in the parade
— 4: Number of Broadway musicals showcased this year
— 100: Number of Macy’s choral singers
— 1,000: Number of parade clowns
— 22: Number of clown stilt walker units
— 1933: Only year Santa opened parade instead of closing it.