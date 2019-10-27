I am Madeline, Barry Levine’s older sister and only sibling. I say older because that was always the term he used when introducing me.
As some of you may know, Barry unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 28. Although he had many physical issues, he was stable. What encouraged him the most to persevere was the reinstitution of his Albany Herald column, The Old Rocker. He felt he was using his creativity and doing something to make someone else’s day a little brighter.
Writing, rock and roll, and his beloved Yankees were 55 percent of Barry’s life. He put his whole heart into his columns, tweaking them as needed. The other 45 percent belonged to his family and friends. And for those few, he would do anything.
Barry took enormous pride and satisfaction when you, his readers, responded to his columns. Many of you felt that his columns were written with unforgettable humor, definite opinions and well-researched facts.
Often, he sent me your thoughtful comments, claiming, “I can’t believe the abundance of people who read this and took the time to reply — even from as far away as Canada.” Or he would underline a comment, exclaiming, “Look what he/she said! How amazing is that!”
He was thrilled and honored that so many of you reacted to his expressive words. This was the humble part of him, probably the part that you never knew. He was that kind of guy.
And I, as his sister, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your many years of devotion. You all meant so much to him. His words and his spirit will live on because of you.