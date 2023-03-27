THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
92 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
COFFEE DALE GENEVA
HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TURNER
WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
EARLY LEE QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON, ASBURY,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON,
BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY,
BOWENS MILL, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CENTERVILLE, CLARKS MILL, COLES,
COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CUBA,
CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ENTERPRISE,
ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EWELL, FADETTE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER,
GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY,
GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA,
JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON,
MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, OZARK, PALMYRA, PECAN,
PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT,
TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
Madonna adds special tour date to 'celebrate' the queer community amid anti-LGBTQ legislation
On Monday, the "Vogue" entertainer announced that she is adding a stop in Nashville, Tennessee, along with seven other US cities to her world tour, set to kick off in Vancouver in July.
In a statement, the singer said "the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane" and making "America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color."
Tennessee earlier this month saw the passage of two of the most sweeping and restrictive anti-trans and anti-drag laws in the country.
On March 2, Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee signed a bill into law that restricts public drag show performances, making his state the first to do so this year. The law is set to limit "adult cabaret performances" on public property so as to shield them from the view of children.