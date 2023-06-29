Madonna home from the hospital, source says

Madonna, here in 2022, has been discharged from the hospital.

 Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

(CNN) — Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and transported to her New York City home via a private ambulance, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Thursday.

“She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags