"Magic Mike's Last Dance" is less a coda to the franchise than a muted riff on it, an encore without much of a purpose. What drew director Steven Soderbergh back to material this thin is anybody's guess, but if strippers like to talk about making it rain, this third and (for now) final entry creatively speaking yields more of a drizzle than a downpour.

Indeed, initial plans involved releasing the movie directly to HBO Max, before sister studio Warner Bros. (like CNN, another unit of Warner Bros. Discovery) opted for a theatrical release. The timing seeks to capitalize on Valentine's Day, although given the proximity to the Super Bowl, the talent on display might inspire some men to cut back on the beer and go chug a few protein shakes.

