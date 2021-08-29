LaGRANGE -- It's called one of Georgia's "best-kept secrets," the Sweetland Amphitheatre here, and the venue lives up to its moniker. Beautifully stationed on the edge of a quaint and booming downtown, the amphitheater hosted superstars Los Lobos and Steve Earle on Saturday, and each put on a performance that fans will remember for ages. Earle mixed many of his classic tunes with newer material he recorded during the COVID pandemic, and Los Lobos, led by frontman David Hidalgo, played a rousing mix of rock, country, rockabilly, Tejano ... and just about everything else. Photos from both bands' performances will be available soon at AlbanyHerald.com, and a review of the concert will be featured in an edition of The Albany Herald soon.
Magical music
