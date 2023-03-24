Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision expected to take stand in trial on Friday

Gwyneth Paltrow sits in a Park City, Utah courthouse on Wednesday. The man suing her over the 2016 skiing accident is expected to take the stand on Friday.

 Rick Bowmer/Pool/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow could take the stand as early as Friday in a Park City, Utah courtroom during an ongoing trial over a 2016 skiing accident that she was involved in, but first, the man who is suing her will have his say.

The actress and businesswoman has been present in the courtroom since the trial began on Tuesday when lawyers representing Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, presented their opening statements to a seated jury.

Tags