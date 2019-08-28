Mandy Moore still has nothing but love for her late friend DJ AM.
On Wednesday, the "This Is Us" star paid tribute to the musician, born Adam Goldstein, who died from a drug overdose in 2009.
"It's been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting," Moore wrote on Instagram. "I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard."
Moore and Goldstein, who was 36 when he died, dated for a brief time but remained friends after their split.
Last year, Moore also honored Goldstein, writing in an Instagram post, "9 years. I miss you every day, Adam."
In another post years before, she called him "One of a kind."
Goldstein's death came almost a year after he and Blink-182 Travis Barker survived a plane crash that killed four other people.
Goldstein was open about his struggles with the emotional trauma resulting from the accident.