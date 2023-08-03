Marc Maron thinks men who have a problem with the ‘Barbie’ movie are ‘insecure babies’

Marc Maron, here in April, called men who are criticizing the "Barbie" movie “insecure babies.”

 Jesse Grant/Deadline/Getty Images

(CNN) — Marc Maron has a lot to say about “Barbie.”

The comedian and actor called the Greta Gerwig directed movie “f—ing monumental,” and called out those who are bashing it.

0
0
0
0
0