Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 12:59 pm
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are celebrating their twins' 12th birthday.
The duo paid tribute to Monroe and Moroccan on Instagram on April 30, with Carey posting a picture of herself with the twins on the beach and at Christmas.
"Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!!" she captioned the post. "I thank God for you every day! Our love is Supernatural!!!' Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!'"
Cannon posted a video of the siblings at Six Flags, saying, "They have the entire park to themselves."
"Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe!" he captioned the video. "Daddy loves y'all forever!"
Kim Kardashian entered the comments, writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest doll Roe and to the funniest kid Rock!!!!! Can't wait to celebrate."
Jermaine Dupri wrote, "Happy Birthday!!!!"
Carey and Cannon married in 2008 and divorced in 2016. The twins are the eldest of Cannon's 12 kids.
