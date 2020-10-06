Mariah Carey explains why ex James Packer isn't included in her new memoir

Mariah Carey has reportedly explained why her former fiancé, James Packer, isn't in her new memoir.
According to The Guardian, the famed singer had a simple reason for why mention of the Australian billionaire doesn't happen in "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."
"If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book," Carey reportedly said. "If not, it didn't occur."
Ouch.
The pair were engaged for less than a year back in 2016 and Carey reportedly spilled some tea to The Guardian about their situation.
"We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you," Carey said.
CNN has reached out to reps for Packer for comment.
Carey does talk about some of her other relationships in the book.
Last month she appeared on "The Oprah Conversation: Mariah Carey" to chat with the media icon about her biography and shared that former professional baseball player and boyfriend Derek Jeter helped her end things with first husband, music executive Tommy Mottola.
"He was a catalyst," Carey said. "That helped me get out of that relationship [with Mottola] because I believed that there was somebody else."
CNN's Marianne Garvey contributed to this report
