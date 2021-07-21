Marla Gibbs' scary moment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After decades in the business Marla Gibbs knows that the show must go on and it did on Tuesday after the actress became overcome at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.Gibbs, 90, was at the podium giving a speech during the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame when she suddenly paused and appeared to be about to faint.A man wearing a mask who had been in her group of guests rushed forward to keep "The Jeffersons" star from falling. Her daughter Angela Gibbs took to the microphone to say her mother needed a moment "to cool down." The temperature soared past 90 Tuesday in Los Angeles.The star eventually returned to the stage and told CNN affiliate ABC 7 afterward that she was overcome by the heat and excitement of the day. "I just got overwhelmed for a minute," Gibbs said. "I haven't been excited until this moment!"Famed TV producer and creator Norman Lear, who helped make Gibbs famous, was on hand to witness the ceremony.Gibbs is best known for playing sassy housekeeper Florence Johnson on the beloved sitcom "The Jeffersons," which ran from 1975 to 1985, and as as Mary Jenkins on "227," which aired from 1985 to 1990.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 