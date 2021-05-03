ALBANY -- All you Marshall Tucker Band fans clearing your Aug. 18 plans for the band's performance at the Albany Municipal Auditorium ... hold onto your cowboy hats.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the band is changing its date at the Albany facility. But it's not a long wait. The new show date is Aug. 27, a Friday.
Here is a news release sent from Marshall Tucker Band's management:
Due to a scheduling conflict, The Marshall Tucker Band (performance) originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 27. Tickets for the original Aug. 18 date will be honored for the new Aug. 27 date. No action is required. If you are unable to attend the new date, a refund will be granted for the next 30 days.
The final date for all refund requests is Friday, May 28. Please contact your initial point of purchase for any refunds. If you have additional questions, please email #FREC-Info@spectraxp.com.
The band is making an encore visit to Albany after playing before a sold-out audience at the Municipal Auditorium in 2019.
