ALBANY – When the Marshall Tucker Band played in Albany in 2019, a sold-out and adoring crowd greeted them, singing along to all the familiar songs that made the band Southern rock legends.
Those fans -- and others who weren't fortunate enough to get tickets -- will get a second chance to see the veteran rockers perform Aug. 18 when the Marshall Tucker Band returns to Albany for an encore performance at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. The auditorium’s courtyard will be open one hour in advance, as well as during and after the show for food and beverages. Tickets will be available for purchase online only starting Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com
The Marshall Tucker Band continues to have a profound impact on successive generations of listeners who’ve been searchin’ for a musical rainbow and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution for more than five decades.
“I’ve been in tune with how music can make you feel, right from when I was first in the crib,” observes lead vocalist and bandleader Doug Gray, who’s been fronting the band since the very beginning. “I was born with that. And I realized it early on, back when I was a little kid and my mom and dad encouraged me to get up there and sing whatever song came on the jukebox. It got to the point where people were listening to me more than what was on the jukebox. There’s a certain frequency I found I could share, whether I was in front of five people or 20,000 people. And once that frequency is there, everybody will listen.”
The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space. And they’ve been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since.
The band’s music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multiplatinum album sales many times over. A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of indelible hits like the heartfelt singalong “Heard It in a Love Song,” the insistent pleading of “Can’t You See” (the signature tune of MTB’s late co-founding lead guitarist and then-principal songwriter Toy Caldwell), the everyman yearning for his woman in "Virginia," the testifying travelogue warning of “Fire on the Mountain,” the wanderlust gallop of “Long Hard Ride,” and the unquenchable yearning pitch of “Ramblin’,” to name but a few.
For more information about upcoming events at the Flint River Entertainment Complex, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
