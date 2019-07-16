There’s uncertainty surrounding Marvel Studios these days, and I don’t mean about the future of the company. Marvel is going to keep making movies, but Thanos and the infinity stones have been the recurring threat for the last 22 films.
Now that one of the most memorable story arcs in cinematic history is over, where exactly does Marvel go from here?
Enter: Spider-Man.
Tom Holland earns the unenviable task of helming a new post-Iron Man universe, and the decision is easily justified. The poster boy of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man has been a superhero staple for decades — responsible for movies, cartoon shows, merchandise and anything else remotely profitable.
As the most recognizable hero in Marvel’s pantheon, it was obvious that Spider-Man would need to take the lead, which is exactly where “Far From Home” picks up.
Peter Parker (Holland) mourns the loss of Tony Stark, though charity commitments through his Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) keep him busy. When the opportunity for a school trip to Europe presents itself, Parker happily jumps at the chance to get away from it all.
But threats to humanity never cease in this universe, and when a new threat emerges in Mexico, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) realizes that the world will need a new Iron Man.
He heads to Europe to intercept Parker, and off we go.
The Marvel films have gotten quite dark recently — reaching its dramatic conclusion in “Endgame” a couple of months ago. Not to say that the tone shift is a bad thing, but it is nice to see the studio return to lighter fare. Because that’s exactly what “Far From Home” is.
At times zany teen romance, at others action-adventure, the latest “Spider-Man” is a totally enjoyable and not entirely predictable film.
Is it as good as the first? Is it thematically rich and deeply involved? In my opinion, no, not really. But it’s more than a solid outing and a completely worthy epilogue to the “Infinity War” arc.
More importantly, “Far From Home” sets the stage for a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — one led by Tony Stark’s own hand-picked successor.
Like all movie fans, I’m genuinely excited to see where we’re headed from here. With an extensive menagerie of characters and hundreds of stories left to tell, the sky’s the limit for Marvel Studios.
Thank goodness it’s been left in capable hands.